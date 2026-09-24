Keralam braces for ‘Ro-Ko’ show as ODI returns to capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is ready to turn blue as Team India arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI arena sending cricket fever soaring across Keralam.

With the first India-West Indies ODI scheduled to be played at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday sold out within 24 hours of ticket sales opening, the anticipation around the match has gone well beyond a routine international fixture. For thousands of fans, the biggest attraction is the return of the ‘Ro-Ko’ duo to the city’s cricketing stage after nearly seven years.

An ODI coming to Keralam after several years has sent waves of excitement among cricket followers. Aromal U S, an avid fan, said the long wait for an ODI has made the match very special. “It is a big gap.

We normally get T20 matches here, but ODIs have not been coming to Thiruvananthapuram regularly. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are at the final stages of their careers, and we don’t know how much longer they will continue playing. So when they come and play in Keralam, the excitement is huge. I was particularly excited because I got an opportunity to see Virat Kohli at the airport,” Aromal said.

The two last played an ODI together at Greenfield in November 2018, when India defeated the West Indies by nine wickets. Their last appearance together at the venue came in the 2019 T20I against the same opponents. Shabir S, who travelled from Kollam with two friends to catch a glimpse of the Indian players at the airport, said it was challenging to secure tickets.