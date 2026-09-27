Full-strength India begin Asiad campaign against inexperienced Afghanistan

NISSHIN: India will face an inexperienced Afghanistan in their Asian Games opener on Monday with the overwhelming favourites looking to quickly acclimatise to the unfamiliar conditions in Japan.

India would not know what to expect from the surface at the Korogi Sports Park which also staged the women's competition won by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Though the women's event was a high-scoring affair, the men's games thus far have not seen big totals.

After the one off game against Japan in Sano on Tuesday when India were pushed to the limit by the hosts on a turning track, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has not had much to do.

India have utilised the time exploring the sights and sounds of Japan. The players reached Nagoya from Tokyo via the iconic bullet train and expectedly enjoyed the journey.

Being in a non cricketing nation for the first time has also been a refreshing experience for majority of the players.

"It has been beautiful," Iyer told the BCCI website on way to Nagoya.

It is to be noted that India have come here with a full strength squad unlike last time with Iyer himself part of the side alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel.

Considering the depth of Indian cricket in the shortest format, such a decision has been questioned by the experts when the focus should be on the 2027 ODI World Cup.