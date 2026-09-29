Asian Games 2026: When will Indian cricket team play? Good news for fans as rains set to be cleared for semis

NAGOYA: The weather has turned fickle here. It's been raining for the last three days here at the Aichi Prefecture in and around Nagoya. It has not interrupted most of the games except one that India would be looking at with pangs of anxiety. The Indian cricket team is here as of now it has not played a single match at the Korogi Athletics Park.
All the quarterfinal matches were washed out and the teams qualified for the semifinal through rankings. India will play Sri Lanka while Pakistan play Bangladesh on October 1.
But there is good news for cricket fans. The weather prediction on Thursday is supposed to be sunny with humidity around 70 per cent. There is no rain. However, with so much rain over the last two days, the outfield will be wet and would get a day’s time to dry with no cricket on Wednesday.
What happens if final gets washed out?
In case of rain and washout teams will have to share the gold medal. According to the Asian Games organizing committee, there is no reserve day for cricket. “If the final is canceled, both finalist teams will be awarded gold medals. If the bronze medal match is canceled, both teams competing for third place will be awarded bronze medals,” said the organizing committee.
Hopefully, the sun will shine and play begins on Thursday.