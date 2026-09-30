India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: A look at Rohit-Virat's stunning one-day record in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: It will be another day of festivities for cricket fans globally, particularly those of the 50-over format, as two of the format's biggest legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will grace Guwahati with their presence, evergreen strokeplay and records during the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

With the road leading upto the 2027 Cricket World Cup offering these two legends a chance to have one final encore in various parts of the world, the 'Ro-Ko' train will stop at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, a state where both have played some of their best cricket.

Guwahati is a place which has brought the best out of Rohit. In his two outings here, Rohit has scored 235 runs in two innings at an average of 235.00 and a strike rate of 127.71, with a century and a fifty. His best score is a 117-ball 152* against the West Indies way back in 2018.

Rohit is also just 73 runs away from becoming the third Indian to reach 12,000 runs in ODIs. Currently, the 39-year-old sits at 11,927 runs in 289 ODIs and 281 innings at an average of 48.88, with 34 centuries and 62 fifties, including a best score of 264.

This year in 10 ODIs, the graph has gone up and down for the Hitman as he has made 411 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 98.56, with a century (an iconic 138 at Lord's) and a fifty to his name. After a 35-ball 32 in the previous match, Rohit will be aiming to convert his entertaining starts into something bigger.