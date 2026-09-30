Shubman smashes double century after Rohit ton as India complete record chase

CHENNAI: On a day where several records were broken and milestones were breached, skipper Shubman Gill (223 not out off 133 balls) led from the front with a sensational double hundred to help India record a historic chase against West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. The supporting act, here, was performed by under-pressure Rohit Sharma (101), who recorded his 35th ODI century with the Men in Blue chasing down 406 with 39 balls to spare.

Among the many records broken in an evening that witnessed loads of boundaries, the biggest highlight was India posting the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket. South Africa's 438-run chase remains on top of the list. It also became the highest successful chase for India, surpassing the 362 they chased against Australia in 2013.

Gill became only the second Indian after Rohit to score two double hundreds in ODIs as he reached the milestone in just 117 balls — the fastest double-century in men's ODIs. Meanwhile, his partner-in-crime, Rohit, crossed 12,000 runs in ODIs during the course of his 75-ball 101, becoming the third Indian to do so after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Only on Sunday did Kohli cross the 15,000 mark during his century in the first ODI.

The skipper was batting in a dream zone after India conceded 405/7, where three West Indies batters scored hundreds, as he set the tone along with Rohit.