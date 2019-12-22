Home Sport Football

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as Everton's new head coach

He agreed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Liverpool-based club just two weeks after being let go by the Italian-league side Napoli.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Carlo Ancelotti ( Photo| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Carlo Ancelotti, a former head coach of Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and other big European clubs, has been appointed as the new manager of the Premier League side Everton.

He agreed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Liverpool-based club just two weeks after being let go by the Italian-league side Napoli.

"Everton is delighted to confirm Carlo Ancelotti as the Club's new manager," the English team said late on Saturday on its website.

It noted that the Italian manager has won 20 trophies, including league titles in four different countries and three Champions League crowns: two with AC Milan (2003 and 2007) and one with Real Madrid (2014), reports Efe news.

Ancelotti is one of just three managers -- along with Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane -- to have captured the three Champions League titles.

The 60-year-old Ancelotti instead will make his debut with Everton in a home Boxing Day contest versus Burnley.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality," Ancelotti was quoted as saying on Everton's website.

The 60-year Italian manager, whose deal with Everton will run until the end of the 2023-2024 season, is making his return to the Premier League eight years after the end of his two-season tenure at Chelsea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carlo Ancelotti Liverpool Real Madrid Everton Premier League
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp