From Xavi to Robin van Persie: Football legends who bid adieu in 2019

A few football legends that fans around the globe have idolized and loved decided to call it a day this year.

From Barcelona icon Xavi to inspirational goalkeeper Petr Cech, let's take a look at the greats who hung up their boots in 2019.

Xavi

When Xavi left Barcelona in 2015, it was the end of an era. The Catalan club was unbeatable with the Spaniard forming an unassailable trinity along with Andres Iniesta and Leo Messi. Xavi was a crucial player for the Spanish side that conquered Europe first and then the world. He left Barca after 17 years to join Qatari club Al-Sadd from where he retired on 20 May at the age of 39. During his illustrious career, Xavi played a Barcelona record of 767 games and helped the club win 25 titles, including four Champions Leagues and eight La Ligas.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger | AP

Schweinsteiger began his career at Bayern Munich at the age of 14. He is and always will be remembered as one of the finest midfielders ever at the Bavarian club. He made 500 appearances for the club and won eight Bundesliga titles as well as the 2013 Champions League. Schweinsteiger formed the backbone of the German midfield after Michael Ballack quit, making 121 appearances to become the fourth most-capped player of Die Mannschaft. He lifted the World Cup in 2014 beating Messi's Argentina in the final before joining Manchester United in 2015. He made 18 appearances for Manchester United, winning the League Cup and the FA Cup. Schweinsteiger later moved to the MLS with Chicago Fire in 2017 and had an immediate impact as the club made their first playoff appearance since 2012. He remained faithful to the club until he made the big announcement on 8 October at the age of 35.

David Villa

Spain's 2010 World Cup hero, David Villa, is their all-time top scorer having netted 59 goals from 98 games. Villa spent his career with Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among other clubs, before announcing his retirement on 13 November. The 37-year-old won the 2010-11 Champions League and had La Liga wins in 2010-11 and 2012-13 with Barcelona. Villa scored the third goal for Barcelona at Wembley in the 3-1 win over Manchester United in the 2010-11 Champions League final. He won a third La Liga with Atletico Madrid in his one season there in 2013-14 after leaving Barcelona. Villa also had a successful spell in the MLS for New York City, where he scored 80 goals in 124 appearances.

Petr Cech

Apart from being a superhuman in front of the net, the former Czech Republic captain is fluent in five languages! How about that? Petr Cech represented both the London powerhouses - Chelsea during his prime and Arsenal towards his twilight years. By the time the now 37-year-old shot-stopper arrived at the Emirates in 2015, he had already accomplished almost everything at the club level with the Blues. Even a career-threatening skull injury could not stop him from becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the world, winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups and a record 202 EPL clean sheets. He stood strong before the net during the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012 - a game that was decided in a shootout. Cech is now a professional ice hockey player in the British league.

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o with Lionel Messi | AP

Samuel Eto'o was just seventeen when he made it to Cameroon's World Cup squad in 1998. He won the Olympic gold in 2000 and two African Cup of Nations for the Lions in 2000 and 2002. A legend of the game, the 38-year-old had scored a total of 426 goals from 878 appearances. He won the UEFA Champions League thrice - twice with Spanish giants Barcelona and once with Inter Milan. Eto'o had his run on English soil as well, representing Chelsea and Everton. However, he was at his best during his time at Barcelona (2004-2009) scoring 152 times from 234 games. With 108 goals in 144 games, Eto'o remains one of Barça's top scorers in the La Liga. The four-time winner of the African Player of the Year Award announced his retirement from football on 7 September 2019.

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie | AP

Van Persie's flying header against Spain in the 2014 World Cup is one for eternity. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker played his final game for his boyhood club Feyenoord on 12 May. Van Persie is the highest-scoring Dutchman in the English top-tier league, finding the back of the net 144 times from 280 appearances. Van Persie reached Old Trafford after eight years with the Gunners just in time for Sir Alex Ferguson's swansong and lifted the league title. In 2017, he returned to his homeland to have one final go before hanging his boots once and for all.