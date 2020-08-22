STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Antonio Conte hints Inter Milan future uncertain after Europa League loss to Sevilla

Conte said he needed time to reflect after the 3-2 loss in the final left his Inter team the runner-up for the second time this season after finishing a point behind Juventus in Serie A.

Published: 22nd August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte walks past the trophy after the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte walks past the trophy after the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan in Cologne (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOGNE: Antonio Conte hinted Friday that his future at Inter Milan remains uncertain after losing to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League.

Conte said he needed time to reflect after the 3-2 loss in the final left his Inter team the runner-up for the second time this season after finishing a point behind Juventus in Serie A.

“It’s only right that I start to reflect and to think about things. I also have a private life and I need to understand what’s going on,” he said through a translator. Taking the Inter job was worth it, “regardless of what will ultimately come to pass in the coming days,” he said.

Conte added: “I’ve had an incredible experience at this club, regardless of what will go on in the future. But I have no regrets whatsoever.”

After the last Serie A game of the season against Atalanta on Aug. 1, Conte said the club could have done more to protect the team from criticism and “attacks.” On Friday he pushed back at suggestions there could be a rift with club president Steven Zhang and Inter's Chinese owners, saying his relationship with them remained “strong.”

Zhang praised Conte and his team for doing a “great job” in comments to broadcaster Sky Sport which Inter also published on its club website. “We’ll rest for a few days and plan for the future,” he added.

Second place in Serie A was the best result for Inter since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho coached the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Conte Inter Milan Sevilla Europa League
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp