STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

National football team icons hail Manipur's 'sporting culture'

Dangmei Grace explained what makes Manipur a powerhouse of sports depsite the state not having best of the infrastructure.

Published: 30th December 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Women's football team stars Dangmei Grace and Dalima Chhibber

Indian Women's football team stars Dangmei Grace and Dalima Chhibber (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dangmei Grace, a prolific India women's team forward, has explained what makes Manipur a powerhouse of sports depsite the state not having best of the infrastructure.

The women's national team striker said people hailing from Manipur are naturally agile as their body structure is quite different from other players.

"Our inclination towards sports comes from our forefathers. We have a strong belief that we have sports in our blood. Manipur has produced so many Olympians and legends, and even if we don't have the best infrastructure or facilities, we are very much attached to all kinds of sports," AIFF quoted Grace as saying.

"This is why everyone says that Manipur is the powerhouse of sports. Our body structure is quite different from other players. Our agility and speed are very good," she added.

Blue Tigers midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who captained the Indian side at the historic FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and also comes from the state of Manipur (Thoubal), had earlier mentioned how everyone plays and follows different kinds of sport in the region.

"Everyone loves sports in Manipur, be it football, hockey, boxing or wrestling. There are lots of games that are popular here in Manipur and everyone follows them," the 19-year-old mentioned.

"There are many Olympians from Manipur, such as the captain of the Indian women's hockey team at the Rio Olympics (Sushila Chanu) and of course, everyone knows about the legendary Mary Kom," he added.

He also spoke about how the U-17 World Cup sparked a paradigm shift in the mindset of the people in the state and how quickly football is growing in popularity.

"There is a sporting culture here in Manipur, especially in football. Whenever I come home I can see that in every corner and every ground, people are playing football. After the FIFA U-17 World Cup, small kids -- even as young as 6 -- have started playing football, with their parents supporting them," said Amarjit

"We often talk about European football culture and now, it has started here in Manipur too. The growth is happening and everyone is mad about football," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Football Team Manipur
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp