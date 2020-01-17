Home Sport Football

Harry Maguire to captain Manchester United after Ashley Young exit

Maguire will take over as skipper from Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his £80 million ($104 million) move from Leicester.

"Harry has come in and been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer.

"He has been a leader in the group and I have not been surprised but impressed with his leadership skills."

Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford's hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Rashford made a brief appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves, which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield.

Solskjaer said: "We're going to give him the absolute amount of time but I am not going to hold my breath.

"I would think that he probably wouldn't be ready but he's still got 48 hours so let's see."
 

