Kerala Blasters switch makes Nishu Kumar one of highest-paid footballers in India

Blasters have now managed to capture one of the most promising defenders in the country right now, and even softens the blow of losing their talisman Sandesh Jhingan to some extent. 

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:22 PM

Kerala Blasters have signed Nishu Kumar from BFC (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was an open secret that Nishu Kumar had agreed on terms to join Kerala Blasters from Bengaluru FC long time ago. However, on Wednesday, the Kochi-based club officially announced the signing as the full-back joined the two-time finalists on a four-year-deal. 

The new deal makes him one of the highest-paid footballers in the country. Blasters have now managed to capture one of the most promising defenders in the country right now, and even softens the blow of losing their talisman Sandesh Jhingan to some extent. 

“In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country. Inni Yennum Yellow!” said Nishu.  

The 22-year old youngster who hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, started his footballing journey with the Chandigarh Football Academy at the age of 11. In 2011, he was selected by the AIFF Elite Academy, where he trained for 4 years and continued his development. He won his big break at the age of 18, when he signed for Bengaluru FC in 2015. The aspiring youngster made over 70 appearances for the club and won the ISL with the team in 2018-19. 

Nishu was a mainstay in the BFC defence over the last 2 seasons where he scored a goal in each season and maintained an average pass accuracy of over 70%. The versatile full-back, has represented the Indian national team in the U-19, U-23 and senior level. His consistent and spectacular performances earned him a senior team call up in 2018, where he scored a goal during his debut match against Jordan.

“I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I’m positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club. I am looking forward to guiding him in realizing his ambition and in his position, become a preferred choice in the national team.  I'm proud and very happy to have him in our team,” said Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

