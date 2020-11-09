STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

At 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still the worst nightmare for Serie A teams

So much so that Ibrahimovic was asked if he thought that Italian defenders had dropped in level in the eight years between his first and second stints with AC Milan.

Published: 09th November 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his side's second goal during a Serie A match against Verona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Last week it was an acrobatic overhead winner that belied his 39 years.

This week it was a towering header in stoppage time that secured AC Milan a 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona on Sunday and a two-point lead atop Serie A entering the international break.

Game after game, Zlatan Ibrahimovic keeps showing that his markers are defenceless against him inside the penalty area.

So much so that Ibrahimovic was asked if he thought that Italian defenders had dropped in level in the eight years between his first and second stints with Milan.

“Or maybe Ibra is stronger,” was his reply, with a laugh.

The Swedish great scored braces against Bologna, bitter rival Inter Milan in the derby, and Roma this season. His eight goals in five matches -- he missed two games after testing positive for the coronavirus -- top the Italian league’s scoring chart.

“I think he can play until he’s 45 in our league,” retired Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi said last weekend. “I really mean that.”

Having lost 3-0 at home to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday to end a 24-match unbeaten run in all competitions, Milan fell behind 2-0 to Verona before Franck Kessie — whose flicked shot was deflected in off a defender — and Ibrahimovic rallied the Rossoneri.

Antonin Barak and Mattia Zaccagni scored for Verona.

It wasn’t all easy for Ibrahimovic this time, though. He missed a penalty with a miserable effort high over the bar at his first chance to equalize, then ruined a potential equalizer from Davide Calabria with a handball before finally finding the target three minutes into added time by leaping over a defender.

“Fortunately the break for international duty is here, because I need rest,” Ibrahimovic said. “I didn’t have the sharpness and usual determination I have in front of goal. I just felt like I wasn’t all there.”

Milan is two points ahead of Sassuolo, three ahead of Napoli and Roma and four ahead of Juventus and Atalanta.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC Milan Serie A Zlatan Ibrahimovic
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp