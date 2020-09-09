STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi back training with rest of Barcelona squad

Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at the Joan Gamper Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona for a training session. (Photo | AFP)

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives at the Joan Gamper Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona for a training session. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday.

Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.

He needed to pass two coronavirus tests before he could practice with the rest of the squad under incoming coach Ronald Koeman.

Also back with the group was Philippe Coutinho, who also had been practicing separately. Players who had been with their national teams for Nations League matches also returned, including Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona said that defender Samuel Umtiti has been cleared by doctors after recovering from COVID-19.

Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, who like Umtiti are not in Koeman's plans for the season, also have been practicing normally.

The club has scheduled a friendly against third-division club Nastic for Saturday.

Barcelona had its first two Spanish league games postponed because it played in the later stages of the Champions League. The team's league debut will be against Villarreal at the Camp Nou at the end of the month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona practice
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp