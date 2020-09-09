STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Melbourne City signs Aiden O'Neill from Premier League's Burnley

Melbourne City has signed midfielder Aiden O'Neill on a three-year deal from English Premier League club Burnley.

Aiden O'Neill made 23 A-League appearances for Central Coast and 17 at the Roar.

Aiden O'Neill made 23 A-League appearances for Central Coast and 17 at the Roar. (Photo | Melbourne City Twitter)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: A-League finalist Melbourne City has signed midfielder Aiden O'Neill on a three-year deal from English Premier League club Burnley.

The 22-year-old O'Neill spent last season on loan at Brisbane Roar after previously having loan stints at Central Coast Mariners in Australia and Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic in England.

He is City's first signing since Patrick Kisnorbo took over from Frenchman Erick Mombaerts as head coach last week.

"We have been following Aiden's career path closely and believe he is one of Australia's best young midfield prospects," City director of football Michael Petrillo said in a statement Wednesday.

O'Neill made his Premier League debut in 2016 for Burnley against Liverpool and had three appearances for the club before being sent out on loan.

He made 23 A-League appearances for Central Coast and 17 at the Roar.

City will begin preseason training on Oct.5.

The 2020-21 A-League season is scheduled to run from this December until July 2021, later than previous seasons because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sydney FC beat City 1-0 on Aug.30 in this year's delayed grand final.

