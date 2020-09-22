STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Pandemic leaves cash-strapped 19-year-old Ivorian footballer stuck in Kerala

Having encountered a fate that mirrors a movie, Ivory Coast player Troare Muhammad finds himself penniless and stranded

Published: 22nd September 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Troare Muhammad with his teammates of a local club

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: The tale of footballer Troare Muhammad seems straight out of the 2018 movie ‘Sudani from Nigeria’. Like its protagonist Samuel, Troare, also called Hussain, flew down to Kerala from Ivory Coast for six months in January hoping to play at least 100 Sevens matches before returning to Abidjan in June when the season gets over. But Covid struck, derailing his plans, leaving him penniless and at the mercy of people at Pallarimangalam panchayat in the district. 

Today, Troare stays in a rented room at Adivadu in Pallarimangalam. He has no money to buy a plane ticket which would cost at least Rs 70,000 to fly back to Abidjan. “Right now, the fare is more than Rs 70,000. The only route available now is Kochi-Dubai-Ethiopia-Ivory Coast. My family survives with this income. It would be heartbreaking to return home empty-handed,” says Troare in broken English. 

Pallarimangalam panchayat is doing everything it can. Nizamol Ismayil, vice-president of the panchayat, says they pooled in the maximum amount they can. “We collected almost half the fare. Pallarimangalam is a cash-strapped panchayat. We had to help many who needed medical attention. Due to Covid, people have no income. How can we ask them to contribute more?” says Nizamol.

This is 19-year-old Troare’s third stint in India. “The last two times were fruitful. He played over 100 matches last time. This is their means of income. Young men like Troare fly down to Kolkata and Kerala every year hoping to make money for their families who live in abject poverty back home. Having spent almost a year here, how can we let him go back with nothing in his hand. The whole family will be waiting for his return,” says Hakeem Muhammed, sports organiser of Hero Youngs Club and Reading Room at Adivadu, which brought him to Kerala. 

According to Hakeem, a lot of players are stuck in similar situations in and around Kozhikode. “But their situation is better as fans and clubs have more funds and help players out. Ours is a small club and not many are aware of this situation. We hope somebody would come forward to help this young man,” adds Hakeem.

At present, Hakeem provides for Troare, who cooks for himself. But, being a player, the meagre provisions won’t suffice for his high-calorie diet. “We don’t know for how long this can continue,” says Hakeem.
Thos willing to extend help can contact club members at 97463 16168 (Mansoor K M).

More from Football
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Troare Muhammad Ivory Coast Kerala football Football Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp