STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AC Milan's title hopes dealt a blow in 1-1 draw against Sampdoria

Milan struggled to carve out genuine goalscoring opportunities but the equalizer eventually came when Hauge controlled a pass from Kessié.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez (C) challenges Sampdoria's Adrien Silva (L) during Serie A match on April 03, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez (C) challenges Sampdoria's Adrien Silva (L) during Serie A match on April 03, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MILAN: AC Milan's faltering title hopes diminished still further on Saturday as it drew 1-1 at home to 10-man Sampdoria.

Jens Petter Hauge rescued a point for Milan three minutes from time and the Rossoneri almost snatched all three points but Franck Kessié's effort came off the post.

Fabio Quagliarella had scored in the 57th minute following a horrendous Milan error but Sampdoria midfielder Adrien Silva was sent off two minutes later.

Inter Milan can extend its advantage over second-place Milan to eight points with a win at Bologna later.

It will also have played a match less than its city rival.

All 10 Serie A matches are taking place on the same day due to Easter Sunday.

Juventus has a derby match at Torino.

Samp started aggressively in Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced into several good saves.

He could do nothing early in the second half after an error from teammate Theo Hernández, whose square pass was intercepted by Quagliarella.

And the veteran forward took one touch before lobbing the ball over Donnarumma from distance.

Samp's good work was undone by an error by one of its own moments later.

Silva was already on a yellow card and he went lunging into Samu Castillejo, so was promptly booked again and sent off.

Milan struggled to carve out genuine goalscoring opportunities but the equalizer eventually came when Hauge controlled a pass from Kessié before curling into the bottom right corner.

Kessié struck the left post in stoppage time following a Zlatan Ibrahimovic through ball.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AC Milan Sampdoria Serie A
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp