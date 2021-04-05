STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

They're human beings, not machines: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on rotating players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that it is impossible for players to be ready every day to compete.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Defending his rotation policy amid the congested fixture list, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that players are human beings, not machines. The manager even went on to say that "UEFA and FIFA killed the players".

Guardiola opted to make six changes to his starting XI as the club took one step further in their bid to claim the Premier League title by defeating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday. Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Manchester City currently has 74 points from 31 games.

"They are human beings, they are not machines. I know the players, some of them are upset all the time because they want to play every day but this is not possible. To compete in all competitions in this year without spectators, in the shortest competition ever, (if) you don't rotate you don't compete in all competitions and you will not be in the position we are in now," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course they could play, they have an incredible mentality but they need rest. UEFA and FIFA killed the players because it's too much. We haven't had one midweek off since we started, not even one," he added.

Guardiola further stated that it is "impossible" for players to be ready every day to compete.

"There is no player who can sustain (this), not just physically but mentally to be ready every day to compete against opponents to win the game. It's impossible. I rotate I'm a genius, 'well done Pep' but when we lose and I rotate people say 'why rotate? You have to play the players like normal'. But it's unsustainable. The next game we are going to play fresh legs and against Leeds [United], more than ever, fresh legs," he said.

Manchester City will next play against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola​ Manchester City EPL Premier League EPL 2021 Premier League 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp