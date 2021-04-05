They're human beings, not machines: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on rotating players

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Defending his rotation policy amid the congested fixture list, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that players are human beings, not machines. The manager even went on to say that "UEFA and FIFA killed the players".

Guardiola opted to make six changes to his starting XI as the club took one step further in their bid to claim the Premier League title by defeating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday. Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Manchester City currently has 74 points from 31 games.

"They are human beings, they are not machines. I know the players, some of them are upset all the time because they want to play every day but this is not possible. To compete in all competitions in this year without spectators, in the shortest competition ever, (if) you don't rotate you don't compete in all competitions and you will not be in the position we are in now," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course they could play, they have an incredible mentality but they need rest. UEFA and FIFA killed the players because it's too much. We haven't had one midweek off since we started, not even one," he added.

Guardiola further stated that it is "impossible" for players to be ready every day to compete.

"There is no player who can sustain (this), not just physically but mentally to be ready every day to compete against opponents to win the game. It's impossible. I rotate I'm a genius, 'well done Pep' but when we lose and I rotate people say 'why rotate? You have to play the players like normal'. But it's unsustainable. The next game we are going to play fresh legs and against Leeds [United], more than ever, fresh legs," he said.

Manchester City will next play against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League.