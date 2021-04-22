STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters gain access to Manchester United​ training ground

Manchester United was one of six English teams who signed up to join a breakaway Super League also involving three clubs from Spain and another three from Italy.

Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium is seen after the collapse of English involvement in the proposed European Super League.

Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium is seen after the collapse of English involvement in the proposed European Super League. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: A group of Manchester United fans unhappy with the club's involvement in the abandoned Super League plan gained access to its training ground on Thursday and spoke to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and some members of staff.

The protesters carried banners with messages including "Glazers out," in reference to the Glazer family that owns United, and "We decide when you play."

The protest, reportedly involving around 20 people, started around 9 a.m.

local time at United's Carrington training complex.

British broadcaster Sky Sports reported Solskjaer's assistants, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, and midfielder Nemanja Matic were among those who also spoke to the group.

"Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site," United said in a statement.

United was one of six English teams who signed up to join a breakaway Super League also involving three clubs from Spain and another three from Italy.

The English teams all withdrew on Tuesday under pressure from the British government and supporters.

