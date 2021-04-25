STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane not giving up on La Liga title

Real Madrid will now take on Chelsea in the first leg semi-final in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Published: 25th April 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that his side can still win La Liga 2020-21 even after playing out a draw against Real Betis.

Real Madrid and Real Betis played out a goalless draw on Saturday. Zidane's side is currently placed at the second position with 71 points from 33 matches and the side is two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid.

"I don't think so. It's true that there are two points lost today but I don't think so," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"I think we have to continue, we've tried, we've missed something offensively, with the ball, but I don't think the league is decided," he added.

If Atletico Madrid defeats Athletic Bilbao later today, then the side will go five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Real Madrid also saw Eden Hazard returning to the field as he came on as a substitution in the 77th minute of the game against Real Betis.

Commenting on Hazard, Zidane said: ""Well, it's just a few minutes. He's been out for almost three months, but I see him fine."

"He can contribute. I think he played 15-20 minutes with spark, with energy. Most importantly, nothing bothered him. He is going to contribute and we are going to need him," he added.

Real Madrid will now take on Chelsea in the first leg semi-final in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
La Liga Zinedine Zidane
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp