STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Romelu Lukaku seals return to Chelsea for record USD 135 million

The Belgium striker is back at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those years.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku sealed a return to Chelsea on Thursday by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions.

The Belgium striker is back at the London club where he spent three seasons from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those years before being sold for 28 million pounds (now $39 million) to Everton.

Now, Lukaku is one of the world's best strikers, prompting Chelsea to buy him back for more than three times that fee to make him the second most expensive player in Premier League history.

England midfielder Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa last week for 100 million pounds ($139 million).

"I'm happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," Lukaku said.

"It's been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

ALSO READ: Kepa the hero as Chelsea edge out Villarreal to win Super Cup

The striker was regarded as a priority this offseason for Chelsea, which became European champions without having a regular center forward after Timo Werner underwhelmed following his move from Leipzig.

Werner joined last year as part of Chelsea's biggest offseason spending spree — nearly $300 million — since Russian owner Roman Abramovich took charge in 2003 and the club has spent big again to entice Lukaku, who scored 47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A for Inter in his two seasons in Italy.

Inter won the league last season for the first time since 2010.

Lukaku joined Inter in 2019 from Manchester United, having failed to settle at Old Trafford after his move from Everton two years earlier for 75 million pounds (then $97 million).

With its finances badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and an early elimination from the Champions League, Inter has been looking to reduce its wage bill and make a large profit in the offseason transfer window after taking out a loan from an American investment fund.

Lukaku follows right back Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for 60 million euros ($71 million), out of the door at Inter.

Lukaku didn't score in 15 appearances in his first spell at Chelsea, which he joined a decade ago dreaming of being as successful as club great Didier Drogba.

Now he will get that chance at the second attempt.

"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A," he said.

"I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together. 

"Since I left Chelsea, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can't wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Inter Milan football transfers Transfer signings
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp