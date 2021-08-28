STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to face four changes of rape.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to face four charges of rape and one of sexual assault against three women -- one of whom is aged under-18.

Two of the rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 with the other alleged to have happened earlier this week, when Mendy was already on bail for the previous offenses, while the sexual assault is alleged to have happened in January, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Mendy will be in custody until at least Tuesday (August 31) after the judge turned down his application for bail and he could remain behind bars until his next court appearance on September 10th.

Prosecutor, Debbie Byrne explained that one of the conditions of Mendy's original bail was that he should not hold house parties, but that police had been called to his home after another party earlier this week.

"The defendant has shown total disregard and, the crown will say, an arrogance in ignoring the bail conditions and continuing to conduct his social life as he chooses," she said.

The left back had been a substitute for Manchester City's 5-0 win at home to Norwich City last weekend.

