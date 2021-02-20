STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

IM Vijayan treats me like his own son, says Striker Rahul KP

Rahul mentioned how being from the same area as IM Vijayan, he and his family have always been huge fans of the former India captain.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters' striker Rahul KP (Photo | EPS/A SANESH)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kerala Blasters FC youngster Rahul KP made known his admiration for senior players like IM Vijayan, Mohammed Rafi, and NP Pradeep, and mentioned how they keep inspiring him.

In a candid chat with AIFF TV, Rahul mentioned how being from the same area as IM Vijayan, he and his family have always been huge fans of the former India captain.

"There are a lot of players who have helped me. IM Vijayan and I come from the same place. My family and friends are all big fans of Vijayan. He stays ten minutes away from my home. He is very popular, his name is everywhere, and I still remember watching him on the ground and playing wonderfully," the youngster said.

"I personally know him and he has been great to me. He keeps motivating me, giving me positive energy and treats me like his own son. He is a great human being, and we have a good relationship. I am close to him and it is amazing," he added.

Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep hail from the hotspot of Kerala football. These veterans now play an important role in the development of youngsters.

"Rafi bhai (Mohammed Rafi), is my big bro. When you say name a few from Kerala, the list is long. I have always had a good relationship with NP Pradeep and Mohammed Rafi. They always give good advice."

The former India U-17 striker, who played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, represented the Indian Arrows for two years, before signing for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters in 2019. When quizzed on why he signed with the Tuskers, Rahul said, "I am from Kerala. I have seen the club and their performance since I was young. There was a lot of passion from my side for the club. Before joining the club, I used to go watch matches. It was my dream team to join, and dreamt about playing for them. So, when I got an opportunity and they called me up, I was very happy to sign with them."

Kerala Blasters have been known for their atmosphere during games, thanks to their massive fan base which makes it a wonderful feeling for any player for the yellow army.

"There was a lot of emotion in the club - the fan base, the stadium created a different atmosphere. I have felt it when I have played here. I have seen the fans waving, it is wonderful, and this makes it an amazing feeling to play for them."

Along with Rahul KP, the Blasters have another young talent in their ranks - Sahal Abdul Samad. Speaking about the duo's relationship, the attacker said, "We are like brothers. Sahal and I have been roommates and we are good to each other. We challenge each other, and it helps us to improve. As a player, Sahal is amazing. He has a lot of quality and his talent is unbelievable. He is a good human being as well. He has been, and is a good teammate, friend and everything."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Rahul KP IM Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp