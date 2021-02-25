STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

WATCH | Dele Alli breaks headlines with acrobatic Europa League stunner

Alli, handed a rare start by Mourinho, flicked the ball up after meeting a right-wing cross by Matt Doherty then leapt with his back to goal and directed an acrobatic effort into the bottom corner.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tottenham

Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates with teammates after scoring second goal during the Europa League round of 32 second leg match against Wolfsberger AC. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Dele Alli scored with an overhead kick and set up two other goals as Tottenham beat Wolfsberg 4-0 in the Europa League on Wednesday to become the first team to qualify for the last 16.

Alli, handed a rare start by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, flicked the ball up after meeting a right-wing cross by Matt Doherty then leapt with his back to goal and directed an acrobatic effort into the bottom corner in the 11th minute of the second-leg match in the round of 32.

The midfielder crossed for Carlos Vinicius to head in the second goal in the 50th then played in substitute Gareth Bale to curl a powerful 73rd-minute shot into the top corner.

Vinicius added a fourth for Tottenham, which completed an 8-1 victory on aggregate over its Austrian opponent.

Alli has largely been frozen out by Mourinho this season but enjoyed the best night of his reintegration to the squad following a failed exit in the January transfer window exit.

While he was playing against the lowest-ranked team left in the Europa League, it was a big step forward for a player who was in the England team at the 2018 World Cup and he could yet have a big impact this season.

“Step by step he is getting back to his best and I think that goal was another glimpse of that and what he can bring to the team,” Tottenham defender Eric Dier said. “In football, everyone has a very short memory and maybe they’d forgotten a bit of Dele’s quality, so tonight he’s reminded everyone of that.”

Mourinho is under pressure after losing five of his last six games in the Premier League and has targeted winning the Europa League as a route into the Champions League. There are no seedings or territorial restrictions in the last 16, meaning the likes of Manchester United or AC Milan could be opponents in the next round.

The remaining second legs in the last 32 are staged on Thursday.

The Tottenham-Wolfsberg game was played Wednesday to avoid a clash with fellow north London club Arsenal, which is also at home in the second leg against Benfica — although that game is being played in Athens because of coronavirus restrictions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dele Alli Tottenham Europa League Carlos Vinicius
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp