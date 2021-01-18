STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United stays top after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool

Published: 18th January 2021 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Thiago vies for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, during the English Premier League match.

Liverpool's Thiago vies for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, during the English Premier League match. (photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League after drawing 0-0 on Sunday with Liverpool and extending the champion's winless run to four matches.

Liverpool hasn't gone as long without a win since 2017, but Jürgen Klopp's team still maintained its unbeaten record at Anfield since the same year thanks to Alisson Becker's late saves from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

“We had two great chances and two great saves," United captain Harry Maguire said. “It was cagey but it was two good teams matching up. We found it difficult in the first half to get a rhythm to the game, the press was high."

Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort was well saved by United goalkeeper David De Gea in the 78th minute as Liverpool failed to score for a third successive match.

Liverpool, which had a makeshift defense due to injuries, stayed three points behind United, which is chasing its first title since 2013.

