STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA confirms roster changes for Olympic soccer, only 18 players can be allowed per match

The expanded rosters should give coaches more flexibility during a tight Olympic schedule with limited rest time between matches, as well as expected heat and humidity in Tokyo.

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A crow perches on a light pole near the statue of the Olympics rings in Tokyo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: FIFA has confirmed that Olympic soccer rosters can include 22 players, but only 18 can be available for individual matches.

Traditionally, Olympic rosters are 18 players and four alternates.

The alternates can only be used in case of injury, and once replaced, a player cannot return.

The change means that all 22 players are available to the participating teams.

It was implemented because of the challenges the coronavirus has posed to teams worldwide.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made official a more flexible approach towards the participation of the alternate athletes in the Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020.

"As a result, the Participating Member Associations will be entitled to reconstitute their teams ahead of every match," FIFA said in a statement to The Associated Press.

"The number of athletes on the start list will therefore remain at 18, but teams will now have the total of 22 players (18 Athletes + 4 Alternate Athletes) to select their team from for every match."

"The IOC has also remarked that this is an exception for the Tokyo 2020 Games and does not create a precedent for future Olympic Games," the statement said.

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman was among those who advocated for roster expansion.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, appealed to the IOC.

The expanded rosters should give coaches more flexibility during a tight Olympic schedule with limited rest time between matches, as well as expected heat and humidity in Tokyo.

Olympic rosters differ from those allowed for the World Cup, which include 23 players.

Historically at the Olympics, an alternate could be brought in for an injured player at any time during the tournament, whereas World Cup rosters are set as of the first match and injured players can't be replaced.

US women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday said the teams were awaiting additional guidance from the IOC.

"We're getting word from the IOC that we will have a little flexibility on the roster. We're very happy about it, and as of right now we're just waiting to see a little more details on what all the rules and regulations are going to look like," Andonovski said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp