Danish team spirit Czech's biggest enemy, says coach Jaroslav Silhavy

The Czechs, who saw off the Netherlands in the last 16, face a Danish team on an emotional high from a turbulent campaign in Baku on Saturday evening.

Published: 03rd July 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's manager Jaroslav Silhavy supervises a training session ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match against Denmark. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAKU: Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy said Friday that Denmark's team spirit will be his team's main nemesis in their Euro 2020 quarter-final.

"The team, the Danish team and the team spirit," Silhavy told reporters when asked who he thought was Denmark's best player.

"That's an immense power. The Danes don't have superstars, but they form a great team together and their style is similar to ours.

"We need to match them in terms of hard work and attitude, which I think we can do. I expect a game that can go both ways, full of tackles, that will be decided by details."

Silhavy said he has a fully fit squad for Saturday's match and is ready to make use of the players at his disposal after making three substitutions against the Dutch which all worked very well.

Captain Vladimir Darida, who sat out that game in Budapest with a leg injury, said he was ready to play.

"Denmark doesn't sound as fancy as the Netherlands, France or Italy, but they are a very good and strong opponent. We don't see ourselves as the favourites, but we want to succeed," said the Hertha Berlin midfielder.

Both Silhavy and Darida were less positive about the venue, with hot temperatures in Baku and a crowd which is likely to be much sparser than at the packed Puskas Arena which hosted the Netherlands game on Sunday.

"It was fantastic, with all those Czech fans, and I'm afraid this will be a very different experience," said Silhavy.

"We're sorry the atmosphere won't be the same as in Budapest, but the conditions are the same for both teams so we just have to get ready."

