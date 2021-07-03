STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Oleksandr Zinchenko calls on Ukraine to play 'game of their lives' against England

The Manchester City player scored and then set up Artem Dovbyk's last-gasp winner as Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in the last 16.

Published: 03rd July 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, right, looks on during a training session at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Oleksandr Zinchenko said Ukraine will need to play the "game of their lives" to beat England in Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome. 

The Manchester City player scored and then set up Artem Dovbyk's last-gasp winner as Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in the last 16.

Ukraine have matched their run to the last eight of the 2006 World Cup, when coach Andriy Shevchenko was the team's star striker, and hope to reach a first semi-final at a major tournament.

"We will try to surprise them. Of course we realise that to get through everyone will probably need to play the best game of their lives," Zinchenko told Friday's news conference.

England defeated old rivals Germany in a knockout tie for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, and Gareth Southgate's team are looking to end a 55-year wait for silverware.

Zinchenko could come up against a number of his City team-mates at the Stadio Olimpico, including Raheem Sterling who has scored three of England's four goals so far.

"The numbers speak for themselves. The fact that England haven't conceded a goal yet... they've played very well in defence but I think there are no perfect teams, every team has weaknesses," he said.

Ukraine scraped through to the knockout phase as the lowest-ranked of the four third-placed teams to advance, having lost two of their three group games to the Netherlands and Austria.

"We fully understand who we will be playing against tomorrow. I think (England) are one of the best teams, and at this Euro one of the most balanced teams. They have amazing players," said Shevchenko.

"Tomorrow will be the hardest game for us. I know how difficult it will be for us, but I know our players have character and we'll try to show it."

Shevchenko also confirmed captain Andriy Yarmolenko, of Premier League club West Ham, would be fit for the game after he was replaced by Dovbyk during extra time on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oleksandr Zinchenko Euro 2020
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp