STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

How Gareth Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

Southgate, initially appointed on an interim basis, was seen as the squeaky clean role model the Football Association needed after Sam Allardyce was brought down by a newspaper sting.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

England manager Gareth Southgate watches his players during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Five years after Gareth Southgate was thrown into the role of England manager after Sam Allardyce's 67-day reign ended in disgrace, the Three Lions have reached their first major tournament final for 55 years.

Southgate, initially appointed on an interim basis, was seen as the squeaky clean role model the Football Association needed after Allardyce was brought down by a newspaper sting that alleged he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

A three-year spell at Middlesbrough, which ended in relegation from the Premier League, and mixed results with England's under-21s was all Southgate had to offer on his coaching CV when he was appointed.

However, he led his country to a first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in his first tournament in charge three years ago in Russia and has now gone where no England manager has before at the European Championship.

AFP Sport looks at how the 50-year-old took England from the embarrassment of the Allardyce scandal to the brink of European champions.

- Courage of his convictions -

For decades England managers have bowed to the will of media and fans to cram the most talented individuals into the starting line-up, even at the expense of the overall structure of the team.

Paul Scholes retired from international football after years of being stuck out of position on the left wing to make room for Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as a "golden generation" failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals of major tournaments under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2002, 2004 and 2006.

By contrast, Southgate has been happy to leave an abundance of attacking talent on the bench.

With captain Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling his tried and trusted duo up front, there has been only one place in the team for Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to battle for.

A crowd favourite, substitute Grealish even had to suffer the ignominy of being replaced after just 36 minutes of action as England made adjustments to see out their extra-time victory over Denmark in the semi-finals.

"There is a nasty side to Gareth and he was spot-on to do that," said former England captain Alan Shearer.

Southgate's solid defensive structure, with West Ham's Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds forming a powerful midfield axis, has meant England have conceded just once in six games at Euro 2020.

- Master communicator -

The esteem in which Southgate is held by his counterparts was shown when Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand began his post-match press conference with an effusive tribute.

"I followed what the FA has done strategically and especially how Gareth has led this team for a number of years now," said Hjulmand. "How he represents and communicates is outstanding. Congratulations Gareth, I think you are doing a great job in a difficult job."

Southgate has been the perfect leader for a squad with a social conscience, not content to let their football do the talking.

Under his reign, England players have had to cope with racial abuse in Montenegro and Bulgaria.

They began the tournament being booed by sections of their own fans for taking the knee as a protest against racial injustice.

"The most important thing for our players is to know we are totally united on it, we are totally committed to supporting each other," Southgate said at the time, standing up to complaints from leading politicians about "gesture politics".

- Tactical flexibility -

Southgate's tactical nous has consistently been questioned, but he has shown a willingness to adapt to what is required to win.

In Russia three years ago, the switch to a back five protected an inexperienced goalkeeper and defence.

This time he has used a 4-3-3 to get an extra attacking player into the side, other than the last-16 tie against Germany, where a change of formation nullified the threat posed by wing-backs Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens.

Saka justified his start against Denmark by setting up England's equaliser as Simon Kjaer turned the ball into his own net.

But after Grealish was introduced, Sterling switched from the left wing to the right, where he won the decisive -- albeit contentious -- penalty to end England's long wait to reach a final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Southgate Sam Allardyce Three Lions Euro 2020 European Championship
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp