Messi's contract renewal is progressing adequately, says Barcelona President Laporta

Lionel Messi became a free agent on July 1 after his contract with FCB expired, but the club has still not given up on giving him a two-year deal.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: New contract talks with Lionel Messi are "progressing adequately", says FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta, as the Catalan side is still hopeful of matching the salary the 34-year-old was on.

Lionel Messi became a free agent on July 1 after his contract with FCB expired, but the club has still not given up on giving him a two-year deal. Notably, Messi's last contract was worth more than EUR500 million over four years, including signing-on fees, bonuses, and his weekly salary.

Asked for an update on discussions during the presentation of Mago Pop's show 'Nothing is Impossible', Laporta told reporters, as per Goal.com: "[Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately."

Recently, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner not only ended the 28-year-long wait for Argentina but also his personal duck to win an international trophy in Copa America at Maracana against Brazil. Lionel Messi had a brilliant Copa America 2021 as he scored four goals and had five assists to his name. Even though Colombia's Luis Diaz also scored four goals, Messi registered more assists and was named the Golden Boot winner.

"All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalunya and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa America. It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy," Laporte said.

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his teammates, and that Argentina are once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero. I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo."

Regarding Messi's contract saga, last week, LaLiga President Javier Tebas stated that it would be impossible for FC Barcelona to match the salary Lionel Messi was on as the club is currently going through a financial predicament.

The Camp Nou team is unable to register any of the players they have signed this summer because of the salary limit imposed on the club which is stopping them from confirming a deal for Messi, as per Goal.com. Barca's salary cap before the pandemic was over EUR600m, and it has dropped to EUR347m this year.

