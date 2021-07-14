STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro Cup final: Harry Maguire's father hurt; UEFA investigate fan violence

The English Football Association has been separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team's loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

England's defender Harry Maguire celebrates victory after the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021.

England's defender Harry Maguire (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: England defender Harry Maguire said his father had injured ribs and trouble breathing after being caught up in the surge when hundreds of fans without tickets broke through security barriers to get into Wembley Stadium in a bid to watch Sunday's European Championship final against Italy.

UEFA on Tuesday asked an investigator to study violence by England fans at the game.

The English Football Association has been separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team's loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Maguire told The Sun newspaper his father was "in the stampede" and had been scared but didn't seek medical treatment.

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most," Maguire told the tabloid.

"He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss  he got on with it."

UEFA's charges against England's FA also relate to booing Italy's national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks.

While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.

The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium's 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there was extremely high demand for tickets for England's first major tournament final in 55 years.

Fans could be seen standing in the stadium bowl unable to access their seats before the game and stadium officials confirmed "a small group of people got into the stadium" without tickets.

UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.

The FA was fined 30,000 euros (USD 35,000) for fan incidents after the team's semifinal at Wembley last week, including booing Denmark's anthem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry maguire Euro cup final violence Harry maguire father injured
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp