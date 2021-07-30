STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal signs defender Ben White from Brighton

 White was a member of the England team in the European Championship after 36 Premier League appearances last season for the south-coast club.

Published: 30th July 2021 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Brighton's Ben White

Brighton's Ben White (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Arsenal signed defender Ben White to a long-term contract on Friday after luring the England center back away from Brighton, which described the transfer fee it received as a club record.

The teams did not disclose details but it was widely reported the fee was 50 million pounds ($69.5 million), and the length of contract five years.

The 23-year-old White was a member of the England team in the European Championship after 36 Premier League appearances last season for the south-coast club.

“Ben has been a key target this summer,” Arsenal technical director Edu said. “He has so many qualities which make us so excited he’s joining us. Ben’s a young English player with a great future. He’s very strong defensively, good on the ball with a great passing range.”

White had a breakthrough season on loan with Leeds in 2019-20, when Marcelo Bielsa helped them to earn promotion to the Premier League. White led Brighton in minutes played last season.

He made his debut for England in June against Austria and replaced injured Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Euro 2020 squad that lost to Italy in the final.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said White was “educated with two very good clubs," Brighton and Leeds.

“Ben is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us,” Arteta said. “And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”

White joined the south-coast club's academy in 2016 and “has come an incredible way in a short period of time,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

That time included loan spells with lower-tier Newport and Peterborough.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arsenal Ben White Brighton
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp