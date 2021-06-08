STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

South Korea's 2002 World Cup star Yoo Sang-chul dies of pancreatic cancer at 49

The most famous of the Yoo's 18 goals was the one that sealed his country's first ever win in a World Cup match, 2-0 against Poland.

Published: 08th June 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

South Korean player Yoo Sang-Chul(L) fight with Vietnam's player Vu Duy Hoang during the 2006 World Cup qualifier match at Daejeon in South Korea on 09 June 2004. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SEOUL: Yoo Sang-chul, one of the stars of South Korea's surprising run to the semifinals at the 2002 World Cup, has died after long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 49.

Yoo played 124 times for South Korea from 1994 to 2005.

The most famous of the Yoo's 18 goals was the one that sealed his country's first ever win in a World Cup match, 2-0 against Poland.

It was in South Korea's first game in the World Cup it was co-hosting with Japan.

"We will forever remember the shouts and glory of that day with you. Rest in peace," the Korea Football Association said in a message posted Monday on its social media channels.

South Korea's inspired run on home soil also included a win over Portugal in the group stage and a golden goal win over Italy in the Round of 16, with millions of people pouring onto the streets to celebrate.

The Koreans advanced to the semifinals on penalties after their quarterfinal against Spain ended 0-0.

The campaign concluded with a 1-0 loss to Germany in the semifinals and a 3-2 loss to Turkey in the third-place playoff.

Reaching the top four remains the best performance by an Asian team at FIFA's global tournament.

Yoo, a versatile midfielder who also played at the back and in attack during his long career, was included by FIFA in its 2002 World Cup All-Star team after appearing in all seven games for the South Koreans.

After retiring in 2005, Yoo, who won league titles as a player in Japan with Yokohama F.

Marinos and in South Korea with Ulsan Horangi, worked as a pundit on national television.

Yoo started his coaching career in the K-League with Daejeon Citizen in 2011 and his last job was as head coach of Incheon United.

He was diagnosed with cancer in November 2019 but remained with the team and only quit as head coach two months later, after helping Incheon avoid relegation to the second tier.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Yoo is one of only two players in K-League history to be included in the season-ending top XI as a forward, a midfielder and a defender.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pancreatic cancer Yoo Sang-chul 2002 World Cup
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp