STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar, Barbosa score as Brazil opens Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

Despite his opposition to staging the tournament in his home country, Brazil captain Casemiro said the defending champions intended to retain their trophy.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Gabriel Barbosa, center, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a Copa America soccer match at the National Stadium in Brasilia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAOLO: Brazil kicked off a Copa America tournament that has been opposed by some members of its own team with a 3-0 win over Venezuela here.

Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scored in the opener at Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia on Sunday, less than a day after several Venezuelan players tested positive for COVID-19.

South American soccer's governing body, CONMEBOL, chose Brazil as host less than two weeks ago, despite its alarming COVID-19 figures, after Argentina and Colombia were dropped as co-hosts.

Despite his opposition to staging the tournament in his home country, Brazil captain Casemiro said the defending champions intended to retain their trophy.

"It could be a friendly, Copa America, World Cup qualifiers, we play it to win," he said.

"Venezuela had the idea of defending, they wanted a draw. But we were focused and we were aggressive in the last third of the pitch."

Venezuela summoned 15 new players at short notice after eight squad members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and the disruption showed on the field.

The Seleção wasted opportunities but faced little resistance from Venezuela.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a corner kick ended with Marquinhos striking from close range.

Brazil coach Tite, who also opposed holding the tournament, took Lucas Paquetá off at halftime, but kept Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Instead, Everton Ribeiro went on and provided more dynamism on the right flank.

Ribeiro found Danilo on the right edge of the box, and the Brazilian was pushed to the ground.

Neymar calmly scored from the spot in the 63rd to make it 2-0.

He looked to the right of Venezuelan goalkeeper Joel Graterol, but took his shot to the left.

Neymar dribbled past Graterol and crossed for Barbosa to chest the ball into the empty net in the 89th.

A flop at Inter Milan and Benfica, Barbosa is a hero at Brazilian club Flamengo, which wants him on the national team more often.

Tite said he's experimenting with combinations, thinking ahead to the World Cup in Qatar next year.

"I am seeking tactical alternatives, positional alternatives. But operating on different functions," the Brazil coach said.

"The idea is not to lose our character, otherwise you break the links, the connections, you remove confidence from the athletes."

Venezuela coach José Peseiro said he was impressed by his players overcoming so many difficulties.

"We could have done more, but I am proud of these boys. Some had their debuts for the national team. It was an important day, we wanted to dignify Copa America and the national team," Peseiro said.

"It is obvious that it (the COVID-19 outbreak) had an impact, but that doesn't stop me from being happy for their will, their effort."

Brazil and Venezuela are in Group B with Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Brazil and Colombia lead with three points each, but the defending champion is ahead by goal difference after Colombia's 1-0 win against Ecuador.

The four best teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

Brazil's second match will be against Peru on Thursday at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Venezuela will face Colombia on the same day at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.

The final of the South American championship will be on July 10 at the historic Maracanã stadium in Rio, which also hosted the final two years ago when Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win its ninth title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Gabriel Barbosa Marquinhos Copa America
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp