STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Amey Ranawade signs four-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that Amey Ranawade has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.

Published: 17th June 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade

Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade (Photo | Mumbai City FC Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that Amey Ranawade has signed a four-year contract extension with the club, committing his future with the Islanders until May 2025.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Amey graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent DSK Shivajians and Mohun Bagan in the I-League along with two stints at FC Goa in the ISL.

After most recently turning out for Bengaluru United in the I-League 2nd Division, Amey signed for his hometown club Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 23-year old local boy broke into Sergio Lobera's side and went on to make 20 appearances in a historic season for the Islanders, winning the unique 'double' with the Islanders bagging both, the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the Final.

"Joining Mumbai City last year was one of the best decisions I've taken in my career. Over the last year, this club has not only given me the confidence to show what I can do on the pitch but has been like my family and like any family, they have stood by me in good times and bad," said Ranawade in an official statement.

"I am extremely proud and delighted that as a Mumbaikar, I will continue to be a part of my home club and this incredible family.

"I also want to express my gratitude to Sergio Lobera and the entire staff at Mumbai City for believing in me. I am aware that the future will bring a lot of new challenges and I am ready to repay the faith everyone has put in me and give my best for my city, my club and our fans," he added.

The right-sided fullback proved to be an integral part of the Islanders' set-up under Sergio Lobera and having committed his long-term future to the club, Amey will be expected to play a key role for the reigning ISL champions in the 2021-22 season as Mumbai City FC embark on their maiden continental campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

"Amey possesses a great amount of quality and has the right temperament for a young professional. He is always eager to learn more every day and never backs away from a challenge. Amey is a true fighter and he has proven it time and again," said Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera.

"We're glad Amey has decided to commit his future to Mumbai City and that only reaffirms our faith in him and shows that he can go on and be an important part of his home city and this club for a long time to come," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai City FC ISL ISL 2021 ​Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2021 Amey Ranawade
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp