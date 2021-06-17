STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, an outcast turned scoring 'genius'

Schick ran onto a rebound just inside the Scotland half, saw goalkeeper David Marshall way out off his line and let fly.

Published: 17th June 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2020 group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic, at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow.

Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2020 group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic, at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PRAGUE: Less than three months ago, the sound of Patrik Schick's name made the Czech national team coach wince.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker got sent off after hitting Wales's Tyler Roberts clumsily in the face as the Czechs lost a World Cup qualifier 1-0.

"A terrible mistake, an experienced player like this can't do that," Jaroslav Silhavy fumed after Schick's first-ever red card.

Three games and three goals later, Schick is collecting praise from left, right and centre.

In the Euro 2020 opener against Scotland, he opened the scoring with a first-half header before producing what his teammates labelled as "a touch of genius".

Schick ran onto a rebound just inside the Scotland half, saw goalkeeper David Marshall way out off his line and let fly.

The curling ball flew over the sprinting Marshall into the net, followed by the hapless goalkeeper, and the Czechs won 2-0.

"We know he is a genius, he knows how to finish and that's why he is there," Silhavy said after the game.

"The second goal is something out of this world, we haven't seen a goal like that in a long time."

On a scale from one (best) to five (worst), fans reading the Czech newspaper DNES marked Schick a flattering 1.16 for the Scotland game, a massive change from the 4.01 he got for the Wales qualifier.

'Once In A Lifetime'

The 25-year-old Schick has scored 13 goals in 27 international games so far, but none as remarkable as the second against Scotland.

"That goal was Schick," tweeted former England striker Gary Lineker.

"You score a goal like this once in a lifetime, let alone at the Euro," beamed former Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Smicer, Schick's compatriot.

"Ohhhhhhhhhh Schick! I guess we already have the goal of the tournament," tweeted ex-Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

UEFA said it was the longest distance ever for a Euro goal at 49.7 metres.

It was also Schick's eighth goal in the last 11 internationals.

His recent hot spell comes on the back of his move to Leverkusen on a five-year contract for 26.5 million euros ($31 million) last autumn, following previous stints at Sampdoria, Roma and RB Leipzig.

"It's hard to tell how many former teammates I'll meet at the Euro. But it will be a lot," said Schick, who scored nine goals in 29 Bundesliga games last season.

'A hundred Times Lucky'

Schick's mother Iveta said in a recent interview for DNES he was born for football.

"He wasn't interested in anything else as a boy," she said.

Schick's father, a Prague confectioner, was his fiercest critic -- until, as a boy, the frustrated future star showed him the middle finger during a game.

His father laughed it off and stopped nagging.

"I always stood out, I scored lots of goals, but when I wasted a few chances, I really started crying so hard that the coaches had to sub me," said Schick, who had a dozen David Beckham shirts as a child.

Having moved through the ranks at Sparta Prague, Schick moved to Sampdoria aged 20 and scored 11 league goals in his first season, mostly as a substitute.

A year later, he signed with Roma for some 40 million euros as Italy's most wanted player.

"I didn't understand it. I just thought, well, I guess he's a decent footballer now," said Schick's mother, proud of her son as well as her daughter who is a successful model.

Schick, who is married and has a daughter named Victoria, relishes his career despite several injuries that have slowed down his progress at times.

"I've been a hundred times lucky and I sometimes tell myself it's an incredible history. I'm happy for that," Schick once said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patrik Schick Czech Republic Czech Republic Football Euro 2020 European Championship
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp