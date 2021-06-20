STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sunil Chhetri to stay in Bengaluru FC till 2023, signs new 2-year deal

He helped the club win a number of titles, including two Federation Cup in 2015 and 2017, Indian Super League in 2018-19 season and Super Cup 2018.

Published: 20th June 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC Sunil Chettri with team mates celebrates after winning the ISL Second leg Semifinal match against FC Pune at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil Chhetri’s journey with Bengaluru FC, which started in 2013, is set to continue with the talismanic forward putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

This contract, which will keep him at the club till 2023 at the least does not come as a big surprise considering how the 36-year-old has been a central figure to the club’s success.

He helped the club win a number of titles, including two Federation Cup in 2015 and 2017, Indian Super League in 2018-19 season and Super Cup 2018. Chhetri, who has played under a number of managers, always delivered with the goals as the numbers suggest. In his 203 appearances for the club, he has scored 101 goals and has topped the goal-scoring charts in each of his eight seasons with the Blues.

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” said Chhetri, who will next feature in their upcoming AFC Cup Playoff stage clash against Eagles FC in August.

Besides the goals, he is an inspiration to all the young guns at the club, who look at him as a role model, as club CEO, Mandar Tamhane explained.

“Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success. Over the last eight years, he has made this city his home and we are really happy that he has committed his future to Bengaluru FC," Mandar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru FC
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp