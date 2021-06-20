Sunil Chhetri to stay in Bengaluru FC till 2023, signs new 2-year deal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunil Chhetri’s journey with Bengaluru FC, which started in 2013, is set to continue with the talismanic forward putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

This contract, which will keep him at the club till 2023 at the least does not come as a big surprise considering how the 36-year-old has been a central figure to the club’s success.

He helped the club win a number of titles, including two Federation Cup in 2015 and 2017, Indian Super League in 2018-19 season and Super Cup 2018. Chhetri, who has played under a number of managers, always delivered with the goals as the numbers suggest. In his 203 appearances for the club, he has scored 101 goals and has topped the goal-scoring charts in each of his eight seasons with the Blues.

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” said Chhetri, who will next feature in their upcoming AFC Cup Playoff stage clash against Eagles FC in August.

Besides the goals, he is an inspiration to all the young guns at the club, who look at him as a role model, as club CEO, Mandar Tamhane explained.

“Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success. Over the last eight years, he has made this city his home and we are really happy that he has committed his future to Bengaluru FC," Mandar said.