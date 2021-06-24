STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga president believes stadiums will be full by November  

Meanwhile, Tebas could not avoid questions about the future of some of the top football stars who have been the faces of La Liga over the years.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and FC Barcelona in Spain. (Photo | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The majority of La Liga matches might have been played in empty stadiums across Spain since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, but league president Javier Tebas feels that they will again be full from November.

"I think that we will be able to start the season with 60 per cent capacity. Of course, some areas of Spain will have more and some less. But by November or December we should be at 100 percent capacity when it comes to fans in the stadium," he said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

The return of the fans will help the clubs with gate revenues and stabilise their finances, but Tebas feels that the league is financially healthy even otherwise.

Meanwhile, Tebas could not avoid questions about the future of some of the top football stars who have been the faces of La Liga over the years.

While Sergio Ramos has already left Real Madrid, Lionel Messi still hasn't made any commitment about his future.

When asked if losing these superstars would affect the league, Tebas believes that the league is more than just about the players.

"We want Messi to stay at Barcelona but not for commercial purposes but because he has such a strong association with the club and he has been with them since the beginning," he said.

Barcelona have in fact made some notable signings with both Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay joining on free transfers.

While these are big-name arrivals, offering a new deal to Messi would put a strain on Barcelona's wage bill as they try to adhere to the financial fairplay rules set for La Liga.

Tebas is of the opinion that the rules are the same for Barcelona as they are for other clubs.

"La Liga has its rules and Barcelona knows that. They know that they have to lower their salary costs by a lot. Messi is the same as Sergio Aguero or anyone else that they are adding. We will not make any exception for Messi to stay here. They know what they are doing. This is a long game and they have seen opportunities in the market and taken them. Some of the clubs recruit and then sell while others sell and then make the recruitment," he said.

Tebas also once again spoke out against the European Super League and reiterated that it was not the way forward and that starting a breakaway league was not the solution to everything.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
La Liga Javier Tebas Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Lionel Messi Barcelona
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp