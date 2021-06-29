STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uruguay wins and puts Chile in Brazil's way at Copa America quarterfinal

Edinson Cavani scored from the penalty spot in the 21st minute for the only goal of the match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, left, is fouled by Paraguay's Alberto Espinola during a Copa America soccer match at Nilton Santos stadium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0 to finish second in Group A and move into a Copa America quarterfinal against Colombia.

The result also left Chile to face defending champion and host Brazil in the next stage.

Uruguay would have had to face Brazil if it had lost to Paraguay, which had already secured its place in the knockout phase.

In Monday's other match, Lionel Messi scored twice as an Argentina team split between frequent starters and substitutes beat last-place Bolivia 4-1.

Papu Gómez opened the scoring in the 6th minute.

Messi, who also broke Argentina's all-time record with his 148th appearance for the national team, netted the two following goals.

The first came from the spot in the 33rd and the second after a beautiful lob over Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in the 42nd.

Erwin Saavedra scored for Bolivia on the hour but substitute Lautaro Martinez restored the three-goal cushion in the 65th from close range.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Brazil and Chile will meet at the Nilton Santos stadium and Paraguay will take on Peru at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania.

The winners of those matches will meet in the semifinals.

On Saturday, Argentina will meet Ecuador in Goiania and Uruguay and Colombia will face off at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

The winners of those matches will play off for a spot in the final.

