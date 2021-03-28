STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gokulam Kerala FC creates history by becoming first club from Kerala to win I-League

Kozhikode-based side pips Churchill Brothers on head-to-head record, qualifies for tier-two continental club championship

Published: 28th March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:37 PM

Players of Gokulam Kerala FC are all joy as they celebrate with the trophy after winning the I-League in Kolkata on Saturday

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since its inception in 2017, Gokulam Kerala FC has been putting Kerala on the Indian football map year after year.

While many clubs have emerged and disappeared with varying degrees of success in the football-crazy state, the Kozhikode-based outfit continues to scale new heights.

If it was the Durand Cup back in 2019, it was the Indian Women's League in 2020 which caught national attention.

However, the club had bigger ambitions of achieving what no other club from Kerala has managed to achieve till date - which is to win the I-League.

The Malabarians fell short in the past few seasons but finally managed to achieve the historic feat by beating Manipuri-side Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC 4-1 in Kolkata on Saturday.

The victory will also see them play in the AFC Cup competition where they will take on top clubs from Asia which is another feather in the cap for the outfit.

"We are a football-crazy state and our goal as a club was to provide them the success that they deserve. The I-League is one of the biggest trophies on offer in Indian football. We hope this gives a boost to the sport in the region," said Gokulam Kerala FC Technical Director Bino George.

It was one of the tightest I-League races in recent memory and Gokulam managed to pip Goan side Churchill Brothers thanks to better head-to-head record after both teams finished on same points.

One of the highlights for Gokulam this season has been the promotion of young players from the academy.

One of the standout players for them has been Emil Benny who scored against TRAU.

"I cannot express in words how happy I am right now. This is like a dream come true. I am so happy to contribute to my team’s win of the I-league," said Emil. 

