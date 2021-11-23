STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC look to build on opening match success with win over Odisha

Fresh from the 4-2 win over NorthEast United in their campaign opener, the Blues would look to build on the positives and notch up their second consecutive win.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva of Bengaluru FC attempts to score during ISL match against NorthEast United FC, at GMC Athletic stadium in Goa, Saturday.

Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva of Bengaluru FC attempts to score during ISL match against NorthEast United FC, at GMC Athletic stadium in Goa, Saturday, Nov 20, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VASCO: Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to build a winning momentum after their opening match victory when they face Odisha FC in their second Indian Super League fixture here on Wednesday.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side has faced Odisha eight times in the ISL, winning five, losing two and drawing one, and they will once again start favourites at the Tilak Maidan.

Fresh from the 4-2 win over NorthEast United in their campaign opener, the Blues would look to build on the positives and notch up their second consecutive win.

"We need to focus on our game, take the good things from the previous game, and try to improve ourselves and do better. We have three points on the board and we need to try and build on that," Bengaluru head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said at the pre-match conference.

He admitted his team did not do well in the midfield and that's why Chhetri was relatively quiet in the previous match.

For Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez said he knew Bengaluru's impressive track record in the ISL but his team has also prepared well.

"They have quality attackers, they play good football and have proven themselves in the ISL. We know It's going to be a difficult game against Bengaluru as they won their first game, but we are ready," he said.

Asked about a specific way to counter the Bengaluru players, Ramirez said, "The team has to give 100% concentration in the game, not make any mistakes. We have to stay focused from the beginning and implement what we have practised in the week. I will put four of my most competitive foreign players on the pitch. They are important, but the seven Indian players are more important as they are going to play every match. So, our focus is also on the Indian players whom we aim to develop in this season."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Odisha FC ISL Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp