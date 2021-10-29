Bizarre second phase of trials in TN football

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre decision, the Tamil Nadu Football Association has called for another trial on October 29-31. This despite having conducted one trial in Loyola College on October 13-15 and selected 45 probables. With Santosh Trophy less than a month away, Tamil Nadu are yet to name the list of probables who would be part of the state team. Even the coach has not been named yet. Instead of pruning the list of 45, the TFA has sent a circular asking district secretaries to send three promising players for the next phase.

However, Tamil Nadu Football Association said they are in the process of naming the probables for Santosh Trophy and this is the second phase of trials. It is understood that infighting between TFA and Chennai Football Association has left the players in the lurch. Many club secretaries, former players and fans are agitated that the team is yet to be announced.

J Jesiah Villavarayar, president of the TFA said he had conducted the first phase selection trials to select the TN team for the Santosh Trophy at Loyola College. Now, the TFA president asked districts to send three players for the second phase to be held at Gateway International school, OMR from Oct 29 and 31. “Selection trials for the first phase were held at Loyola college and about 45 players have been short listed. The trials will be held from Oct 29 to 31. We propose to select another 20 players. In all there will 65 players across three categories,’’ said J Jesiah Villavarayar, president of TFA.

Further when Jesiah was asked as to who will be the coach of the team and when will the team be announced, he did not reply.