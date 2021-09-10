STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Ronaldo to make second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle

Solskjaer played alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal star's first spell at United, from 2003-09, and said he was already raising the bar in training.

Published: 10th September 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo has been putting pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand him a start in the first appearance of his second spell at the English club.

Solskjaer isn't giving anything away.

“He will definitely be on the pitch at some point,” Solskjaer said on Friday, a day before Ronaldo makes his Old Trafford return in an English Premier League game against Newcastle following his stunning move from Juventus.

Ronaldo has trained with United since Tuesday, having had a preseason at Juventus and played the full game for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Ireland last week. He scored two late goals to become the all-time leading scorer in men's international matches with 111.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo to wear Manchester United's iconic No.7 shirt again

Solskjaer played alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal star's first spell at United, from 2003-09, and said he was already raising the bar in training.

“We know what he has achieved in his career but he has come here to achieve more and to put demands on,” Solskjaer said, in a video call, about the five-time world player of the year. "That’s what he does — he has lived his life with the discipline of a top, top player.

“There's no place to hide when you have winners like him. You can't go into training and give 95% and not be focused. That's what he demands of himself and everyone else.”

Solskjaer said he expects Ronaldo to play at the top level until he is 40 years old, like another United great in Ryan Giggs.

But he warned not to expect the same Ronaldo that first arrived at United as a skinny 18-year-old winger.

“I don’t think you are going to see 18, 19, 20 stepovers before he goes past you,” Solskjaer said with a smile, "but he still has those stepovers, the shift when he shoots, those accurate finishes.

“He is one of the best, of course, in the air. His desire to get on the end of crosses is second to none. He knows the game more, which positions to drop into, and when to run in behind. And he's still as quick, it looks like from the stats. He is a shining, leading star for everyone to look up to, and he's going to be a leader in this dressing room.”

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronaldo Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier League Newcastle
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp