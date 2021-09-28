More good news for Manchester United, West Ham will 'sell Declan Rice for 90m' 

By Online Desk

According to latest media reports, West Ham are prepared to sell English defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Hammers will let the 22-year-old leave for a £90 million ($123m) deal, according to a Football Insider report.

The young anchorman, who was a crucial part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, had informed West Ham that he won't be inking a new deal with them. West Ham had stuck to an asking price of £100 million or above in the recently shut window in order to keep in their ranks. But his unwillingness to extend his time at the London Stadium will force the club to lower its demand.

Rice will have two years left on his current deal at the end of the season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a proper CDM to choose over Nemanja Matic in order to strengthen his side's shaky midfield. He wants someone who can hold the ball in the middle of the park and quickly run to join the backline in defensively so that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can join the attacking ranks more freely without being bothered by opposition counters.

Chelsea, who had recently brought Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to Stamford Bridge, is also linked with Rice so that they can further solidify their midfield.