STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

More good news for Manchester United, West Ham will 'sell Declan Rice for 90m' 

West Ham had stuck to an asking price of £100 million or above in the recently shut window in order to keep in their ranks.

Published: 28th September 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during an English Premier League soccer match against Watford at the London Stadium.

West Ham United's Declan Rice. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

According to latest media reports, West Ham are prepared to sell English defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Hammers will let the 22-year-old leave for a £90 million ($123m) deal, according to a Football Insider report.

The young anchorman, who was a crucial part of England's Euro 2020 campaign, had informed West Ham that he won't be inking a new deal with them. West Ham had stuck to an asking price of £100 million or above in the recently shut window in order to keep in their ranks. But his unwillingness to extend his time at the London Stadium will force the club to lower its demand.

Rice will have two years left on his current deal at the end of the season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a proper CDM to choose over Nemanja Matic in order to strengthen his side's shaky midfield. He wants someone who can hold the ball in the middle of the park and quickly run to join the backline in defensively so that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can join the attacking ranks more freely without being bothered by opposition counters. 

Chelsea, who had recently brought Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to Stamford Bridge, is also linked with Rice so that they can further solidify their midfield.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Declan Rice Football signings football transfers Chelsea West Ham
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp