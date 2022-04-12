STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marko Arnautovic nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

Marko Arnautovic could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A.

Published: 12th April 2022

Bologna's Marko Arnautovic (L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Sampdoria at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BOLOGNA: Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.

Arnautović almost doubled his tally in the 69th but his strike cannoned off the crossbar. Nicola Sansone also hit the crossbar moments later when sent clear by an Arnautović pass.

Arnautović grabbed a second in the 76th in a move which the Austria international started and finished.

Sampdoria remained seven points above the relegation zone after its fifth loss in six matches.

It was mid-table Bologna’s first win in six matches. Coach Siniša Mihajlović remained in hospital for treatment after the return of his leukaemia. He beat the disease in 2019.

Bologna drew at Serie A leader AC Milan 0-0 last week in its first match without its coach, who remains in contact with the players and staff via video.

