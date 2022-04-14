STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Steve Pagliuca's bid for Chelsea adds more sports executives 

They face three rivals bidders for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by sanctioned Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich after the war on Ukraine was launched by President Vladimir Putin.

Published: 14th April 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Mason Mount, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

Chelsea's Mason Mount, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The bid for Chelsea launched by Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has added Canadian sports tycoon Larry Tanenbaum ahead of Thursday's expected deadline for improved offers for the Premier League club.

Tanenbaum, who was announced on Wednesday as joining as co-managing partner of the bid, has ownership stakes in Toronto with the NBA's Raptors, the NHL's Maple Leafs and the city's MLS team.

They face three rivals bidders for Chelsea, which was put up for sale by sanctioned Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich after the war on Ukraine was launched by President Vladimir Putin.

There are also bids from Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, a consortium featuring Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, and another group fronted by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Martin Broughton involving Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and has a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Boehly now faces a rival from within the Dodgers ownership group to buy Chelsea with Peter Guber announced as being being behind Pagliuca's bid. Guber is also a part-owner at the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Football Club of MLS.

Pagliuca has provided the most details about who is backing his interest in Chelsea, which could be sold for 3 billion pounds (USD 4 billion) given the interest that has emerged since Abramovich put the west London club up for sale six weeks ago.

Tanenbaum's investments are through the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment group and he is also chairman of the board of governors of the NBA.

"The decision to partner with Steve was an easy one as we share similar values and passion for sports," Tanenbaum said in a statement. "Once we started speaking, it was clear that we share the same long-term vision and goals for Chelsea."

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger and wife Willow Bay, a journalist, are also behind Pagliuca's bid along with Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and his wife, Elaine, a businesswoman.

A statement also said B Capital co-founder Raj Ganguly, venture capitalist Jim Breyer and entrepreneur Div Turakhia were involved in trying to buy Chelsea. The True Blues Consortium, a fans' group fronted by former Chelsea captain John Terry, also endorsed Pagliuca's bid.

The government must sign off on the sale, which is being overseen by the New York-based Raine Group merchant bank, under terms that allow the team to continue operating since Abramovich was sanctioned. Abramovich cannot profit from the proceeds of the sale.

Chelsea's Champions League title defense was ended by Real Madrid on Tuesday but Thomas Tuchel's team is on course to qualify for the lucrative UEFA competition next season as it is third in the Premier League. Chelsea remains in contention for the FA Cup with a semifinal against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Bid Steve Pagliuca Larry Tanenbaum Premier League club Roman Abramovich Sale NBA
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp