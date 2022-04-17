Santosh Trophy: West Bengal start last round with win

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If the Santosh Trophy needed a new lease of life, hosting the final round of the 75th edition of the competition in the footballing hotbed of Malappuram in Kerala could provide just that. From being one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country, the competition has become more of a platform for young players in recent times and those looking to punch their ticket and catch the attention of scouts from the Indian Super League and the I-League.

There have been many success stories in recent times with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad being spotted by Kerala Blasters after his impressive show in the tournament being a case in point. There are also others like Jobby Justin, Jithin MS and Emil Beny who have come to the fore through the competition as far as hosts Kerala are concerned.

On Saturday, the final round of the competition kicked off in Kerala with two of the most successful teams in the competition going head to head as West Bengal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Punjab at the Kottappadi Football Stadium in Malappuram in a Group A fixture. After a goalless first half, the winning goal was struck by Shubham Bhowmick after he got on the end of the cross from Sajal Bag in the 61st minute.

West Bengal will now face Kerala in their next match while Punjab will take on Rajasthan. The current edition could see new faces emerge as the competition is up and running and while Kerala will be the overwhelming favourites with strong crowd support, the likes of West Bengal and Punjab are also contenders for the crown.