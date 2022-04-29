STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Europa League semifinal: West Ham probes report of fan violence on two German radio commentators

German newspaper Bild said that fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night's first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1

Published: 29th April 2022 04:47 PM

West Ham United fans at the Europa League semifinal match against Eintracht Frankfurt, at the London Stadium

West Ham United fans at the Europa League semifinal match against Eintracht Frankfurt, at the London Stadium. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: West Ham is investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London Stadium while broadcasting the Europa League semifinal match between the Premier League club and Eintracht Frankfurt.

German newspaper Bild said that fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night's first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1. The ARD commentators had said on air that they were attacked after Michail Antonio equalized for West Ham, which had conceded a goal in the first minute of play.

At halftime, the pair were moved to a different broadcasting position in the media section. It was not known if they required medical attention. West Ham condemned the behavior and said it was investigating.

"In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police. They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour," the club said.

