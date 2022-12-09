Home Sport Football

Manchester United owners not taking semi-annual dividend

United’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 results stated that the board of directors on Nov. 15 "did not approve the payment of the semi-annual dividend for fiscal 2023."

Published: 09th December 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Manchester United’s owners have not taken their semi-annual dividend for the fiscal year 2023, according to the Premier League club’s quarterly financial reports.

The decision preceded the Glazer family’s recent announcement that it would consider putting the club up for sale.

Dividends amounting to $44 million were paid to the Glazers and other shareholders in the prior financial year.

United’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 results stated that the board of directors on Nov. 15 “did not approve the payment of the semi-annual dividend for fiscal 2023.”

A week later, United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout.

ALSO READ | Why are Manchester United, Liverpool both up for sale now?

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” the club said on Nov. 22, the same day it parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Supporters have long campaigned to drive out the American family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Glazer family bought United in 2005 with a leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto the club.

Critics say the Glazers have failed to invest enough of their own cash in the squad or facilities and have presided over years of failure by England’s biggest team.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust welcomed the decision to not pay dividends.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Manchester United boss Ten Hag

“Certainly dividends should not be paid when the football club is not achieving success on the pitch, challenging for top honors,” the organization said in a statement Thursday. “That is rewarding failure and removes the incentive for the owners to ensure sufficient reinvestment of profits back into the football club.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United The Glazer family Glazer family
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp