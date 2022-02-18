Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara shares interesting details after win against Inter Milan in Champions League

By Online Desk

Liverpool stars were all smiles following their splendid 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Round of 16 Champions League clash.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the last 15 minutes of the first leg match ensured that Liverpool ended on the winning side.

Following the win, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara spoke to Liverpoolfc.com and shared interesting details regarding the match.

He said, "I think we have played to arrive at this moment and have the chance to play these kind of games. We were waiting for these kind of games and we were ready for that all this season so we are glad to be here."

The Spanish footballer also gave insights regarding the 'excellent result' against a strong Inter Milan.

"We are talking about the biggest stage in the Champions League against an historically great team like Inter, playing here, trying to win the game. I think in the first half we created a lot of chances, then in the second they started to dominate the game and then fortunately we had this fabulous header from Bobby and after that we really controlled the game and we won it more, got the second one. We are really happy with the result," he said.

The midfielder also gave credits to the Liverpool staff for their constant support to the team.

Thiago said, "We always say that we have a great staff who prepare us for these type of actions and also we are really aware in training. In the end, in the Champions League the small details are the difference and we got (them) tonight.

He also boasted about the bench strength of 'The Reds' and their influence in the game.

"The pitch didn’t help both teams physically and we [had] a bit of heavy legs in the second half, and then came the fresh legs inside: great people, technical people, so after that we controlled even more the game," he concluded.

Liverpool registered their fourth successive away win in Europe for the first time since 2006, the 2019 Champions League winners gained a crucial cushion to take back to Anfield for the second leg next month.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan was not able to manage even a single shot on target in the 90 minutes and now faces missing out on a first quarterfinal appearance since 2011 in European football's elite competition.