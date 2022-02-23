STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Equal pay dispute resolved, US Soccer, women's team reach USD 24 million agreement

In March 2019, US Women's National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

Published: 23rd February 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

United States women's national soccer team member Alex Morgan (L) listens as teammate Megan Rapinoe speak to reporters during a news conference in New York, May 24, 2019.

United States women's national soccer team member Alex Morgan (L) listens as teammate Megan Rapinoe speak to reporters during a news conference in New York, May 24, 2019. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US Soccer and the Women's National Team (USWNT) players have announced an agreement to resolve the outstanding equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since March 2019.

The parties released the following joint statement on the settlement agreement. The newly released agreement will mean that the women's and men's national teams will receive an equal rate of pay in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

As per a report in CNN, US Soccer will be paying USD 22 million to the players in the case and it will also provide an additional USD 2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals.

"We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer. Getting to this day has not been easy. The US Women's National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes," read an official joint statement.

"Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them. We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women's soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United States and across the globe," it added.

In March 2019, US Women's National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Football US Soccer Pay Dispute
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp